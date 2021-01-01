NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Why Nicole Walker Is In the Wrong Line of Work!

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers indicate the Salem PD has been a source of fun for us for a while. Even the characters have admitted the record is terrible. Even when they manage to catch a criminal, the person manages to get free for one reason or another.

Take the latest incident. Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) was a fugitive because of a kidnapping charge. However, when the world learned she’s alive, Ava didn’t end up in jail. Why?

Because she agreed not to press charges against Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) if Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) dropped the charges against Ava. And so another one went free. Let’s take a look at why one character could turn this whole thing around.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The case

So, ‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers indicate a new issue popped up in Salem over Christmas. Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) ended up deciding to spend the holiday with Ava after all. What he didn’t know is, Charlie Dale (Mike Manning) is his half-brother and he took Ava hostage.

So, when Tripp finally got backup and got inside the apartment, there was no sign of her. Not even the broken vase Charlie bashed over Ava’s head. Tripp is convinced his mother isn’t leaving him hanging on Christmas on purpose. So, he went to the Salem PD to file a missing person’s report.

This is where things don’t look good. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) doesn’t think there’s anything here. He’ll look into it, but we feel it’ll be a half-hearted effort. This is where we think Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will be a help.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The key

At the Salem PD, Nicole and Rafe ended up talking about the situation. When Rafe expressed doubts, Nicole stuck up for Ava. ‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers indicate she knows Ava as well.

And she’s a mother, too, so she doesn’t believe Ava left on her own either. It shows an instinct she’s put into place many times before. And it could be enough to make Rafe take this seriously. This is why we think a change is needed.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Needed change

So, everyone’s supposed to have a purpose in life. A soul calling, and we don’t think Nicole’s is Basic Black. Sure, she seems to love the fashion world and she’s obviously good enough to keep the company running. However, that’s not what we think fires her soul up.

That’s clearly getting into other people’s business. She can’t help it. Just look at the character’s recent history and you’ll see a mystery rearing its head is like a magnet. She can’t not get involved, as we saw with Allie Horton’s (Lindsay Arnold) rape. And the baby swap story.

Clearly, Nicole has good instincts, as she knows when someone is hiding something. And she read Ava well enough to disagree with Rafe. So we think she needs to consider joining the force. Between her and Rafe, the crooks wouldn’t have a chance.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.