NeNe Leakes To March Against ‘Racist Studio’ Bravo

NeNe Leakes continues to put the pressure on Bravo — and took to Twitter to initiate a march against what she calls “racist studios.”

“Be Smart and DO NOT SUPPORT count down shows TONIGHT that aren’t supporting or respecting BLACK WOMEN creativity/equality and blacklisting us from working if we speak the truth abt their wrong doings,” she tweeted.

“Don’t believe me, believe your eyes,” she continued, adding, “In 2021, we will form a March outside of these racist studios #blackwomenmatter. “

NeNe walked away from the show after they offered her just a few episode appearances. She has recruited civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump — accusing the studio of racism and discrimination.

NENE LEAKES PUTS BRAVO ON BLAST

Some say it’s all about NeNe not being given her own spinoff or show — she says it’s not:

“It’s not so much about me having my own show…When you work at any company you want elevation. It’s about leveling up. Whether I’m an actress or an executive, everybody wants to level up on their opportunity or their job as an original Housewife, a lot of these girls were being elevated, I was being demoted,” she said.