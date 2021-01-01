NSW COVID19 restaurant revealed as possible missing link between Croydon Wollongong clusters

A Navy-inspired restaurant has been revealed as a so-called missing link between the Croydon and Wollongong coronavirus clusters.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said none of the three new cases were linked to the Avalon cluster on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The Swallowed Anchor. (Google Maps)

Instead, Dr Chant said investigations found a case from the Croydon cluster and a case from the Wollongong cluster both visited the Swallowed Anchor restaurant in Wollongong on the 19 December.

She said, “there may have been a transmission event at that venue”.

“This was before either the case from Croydon cluster or the case from Wollongong had their infection, and what we’re looking at is whether they were both infected at that and date, so this is a triangulation piece,” she said.

“It may turn out to not be case but for the abundant caution, everyone at that venue on the 19th of December needs to immediately get tested and isolate.

Dr Chant said genomic testing had now proven a link between the Avalon, Croydon and Wollongong clusters.

She pleaded for people across Wollongong, Sydney’s west and southern NSW to come forward for testing.

More than 32,000 people in NSW came forward for testing yesterday.

NSW Health has been notified of the following new venues of concern:

Anyone who visited the following venues at the listed times should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive further advice from NSW Health.

Eden: Great Southern Hotel on 30 December between 5pm and 6.30pm

Bermagui: Bermi’s Beachside Café on December 31 between 9am and 10am

Anyone who visited any of the following western Sydney venues at the listed times is considered a casual contact and must get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received.

Ashfield: Bunnings Ashfield on 28 December between 12pm and 1pm

Anyone who visited any of the following venues at the listed times should monitor for symptoms.