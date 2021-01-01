NSW update as 7 new cases recorded in Sydney, changes to restrictions

NSW has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases after 32,000 tests were conducted over the past hours.

Four of the seven are from the same household and all but one are linked to known cases.

One is currently under investigation.

This comes as the southern zone of Northern Beaches have had restrictions loosened after a lockdown over the holidays.

The area is now treated as part of Greater Sydney.

Masks will be compulsory in the Greater Sydney area in some indoor settings including public transport, shopping centres, hair and beauty salons and hospitality areas from midnight tonight.

Those who do not wear face coverings face a $200 fine.

Along with mask-wearing, harsher restrictions will be placed on indoor gatherings:

Gym classes will be reduced from a maximum of 50 participants to 30.

Nightclubs, along with singing and dancing, will remain off the table.

Places of worship will now only be able to have 100 people at a , with smaller venues subject to tighter restrictions.

This means weddings and funerals will now be capped at 100 people.

Outdoor performances will be reduced to 500 from 1000 and controlled outdoor events from 5000 to 2000 to reduce the risk of super spreading events.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from wearing masks along with those with certain medical conditions.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW had to “consider health and safety first and foremost, but we also need to think about well-being and jobs and the economy”

“And that’s why by putting these measures and settings in place we are confident we can continue to increase and encourage economic activity, give confidence to business and jobs, but also, of course, keep the virus at bay.

“I thank the community for your patience but also say a strategy is to make sure people can go about their daily business with as little impact as possible but there are things we are putting in place of midnight tonight.

“These indoor settings will now require mask-wearing from midnight tomorrow, however we will not enforce that until Monday to give everybody – but it would not be a surprise to anybody.”

“This sewage testing has been negative in original communities, especially areas with a high number of tourists and we want that to remain the case. In some parts of regional NSW, there is a slightly more complacency because of their remoteness but we want to ask everybody to be COVID-safe in regional NSW as well.”

Western Sydney the new hotspot

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said of the seven locally acquired cases overnight, five are from Western Sydney and linked to the Berowra cluster.

“The original case, a man in his 40s, five of his family members and a co-worker,” Dr Chant said today.

“One locally acquired case is a household contact of a previously reported case, a patient transport worker, and has been isolating for the infectious period.

“This is the second family member of this transport worker to test positive while a co-worker previously tested positive.”

Ms Chant said genome sequencing indicated the infections came from a patient outside the Avalon cluster.

One remains under investigation.

Testing levels have ballooned to over 31,800, with queues forming before clinics opened today.

“I cannot stress enough how pleased I was to see a text from the district indicating that there were queues for testing in Western Sydney.”

Dr Chant wanted to reinforce the importance of being tested if you had been to BWS at Berowra between Tuesday 22 December and Thursday 31 December.

“People who attended at any of the exposure dates and times should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.”

Other significant exposure sites are The Australian Merchant Traders at Haberfield Road between 4pm and 5pm on December 29, an Officeworks on Canterbury Road in Punchbowl between 3.35pm and 3.45pm – also on December 29.

Outbreak source still unknown

Infectious disease expert Dr Sanjaya Senanayake has warned more border closures are possible a day after New South Wales recorded three new coronavirus cases from a household in Western Sydney – none of which are linked to the Avalon cluster.

The new focus area is Sydney’s Inner West, with residents of the Greystanes, Berala, Auburn and Lidcombe areas urged to get tested.

“Even though the numbers have been very small, either single digits or low double digits on a daily basis, if we have any unlinked cases that raises the issue of an unidentified cluster,” Dr Senanayke told Weekend Today.

“We know one in five cases are asymptomatic, and we know that the incubation period, even though it can be five or six days, it can be as short as a couple of days. So, yes, it is worrying until we find the source of this outbreak.”

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said he’s almost convinced it came from interstate.

“The NSW link is still our primary line of investigation for this outbreak,” Mr Foley said yesterday.

“We expect genomic testing to come through very shortly and to assist us in confirming the lines of enquiry for our investigation.”

The Victorian border shut at midnight last night to all travellers from NSW, with those arriving before the hard border closure being forced into a 14-day self isolation.

Melbourne COVID-19 exposure sites as of January 2, 2021. ()

Queensland will not allow travellers who have been to a NSW hotspot to cross the border, with residents being asked to foot the bill for a mandatory government arranged 14-day quarantine.

The Australian Capital Territory has closed the border to Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Wollongong and the Northern Beaches, while South Australia has shut the border to NSW.

Travellers from Sydney and Wollongong must quarantine for 14 days if visiting Tasmania.

The Northern Territory is only enforcing quarantine on the former.

Western Australia was the first state to snap shut a hard border with New South Wales and has since added Victoria to the list of restricted travellers.

“We now have the opportunity to see how literally tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere go with regard to safety and effectiveness when they get the vaccine. So I think it is reasonable to wait,” he said.

“However, if the situation in Australia changes, and we get a very large outbreak – that we get a very large outbreak that we can’t control, we should review that decision.”

The infectious disease expert said the vaccine would work against a new strain of the virus – which has been touted as being more contagious.

However, he urged calm amid claims it is “70 per cent more transmissible”.