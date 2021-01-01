Obituary of FarmVille, which is closing on Thursday but lives on in its growth-hacking techniques that are being imitated by everything from Instagram to QAnon (Daniel Victor/New York Times)

Daniel Victor / New York Times:
Obituary of FarmVille, which is closing on Thursday but lives on in its growth-hacking techniques that are being imitated by everything from Instagram to QAnon — The game, a phenomenon a decade ago, is shutting down on Thursday. But its legacy — for better and for worse — carries beyond gaming.
