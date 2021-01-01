One suspect injured during shootout with metro police in Katlehong

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers were accosted by three men in Katlehong during the early hours of Thursday morning.

One suspect was wounded in a shootout and arrested, while the other two managed to flee.

Officers recovered an illegal firearm and a stolen vehicle.

Following a shootout with three men during the early hours of Thursday morning, leaving one of the suspects wounded, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers recovered a stolen vehicle and a 9mm pistol.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said metro police officers approached three suspicious men standing next to two motor vehicles on the corner of Zoro and Sponono Street in Katlehong, Extension 2.

The men then opened fire on police before fleeing on foot in different directions.

“EMPD officers retaliated and during the exchange of gunfire a suspect in his mid-30s was shot and wounded,” Mokheseng said.

The two other men got away.

According to Mokheseng, one of the vehicles at the crime scene was a maroon Opel Corsa bakkie, which was reported stolen earlier in the evening, and the VW Golf parked next to it was allegedly the getaway vehicle used.

“Both motor vehicles were impounded and taken to Van Ryn’s Deep [Benoni police yard] for safekeeping.”

“One of the 9mm pistols, which was used by the offenders, was uncovered with an emptied magazine next to the injured suspect.”

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He is expected to appear in court as soon as he is discharged from hospital, where he is under police guard.

– Compiled by Alex Mitchley