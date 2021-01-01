Owner Daryl Ward in strife with Racing Australia after giving racehorses sexually explicit names

Regardless of whether you’re an avid form reader or the sort of person who picks a horse by colour or name, everyone is privy to hearing a hilarious or ironic name and chucking a tenner on it.

One racehorse owner from Queensland has named two of his horses hilariously, which has landed him in trouble with Racing Australia.

Darryl Ward has two horses that ran at Deagon in south-east Queensland by the names of ‘Lovin’ Deqoque’ and ‘Get On Deqoque’.

‘Lovin’ Deqoque’ ran fourth in race eight. (Twitter)

The names were quickly pointed out on social media, leaving punters in stitches.

Both horses were jockeyed by Bobby El-Issa, with ‘Lovin’ Deqoque’ finishing fourth in race eight and ‘Get On Deqoque’ running second in race .

‘Get On Deqoque’ ran second in race . (Twitter)

In a hilarious twist, Racing Australia CEO Myles Forman tried to explain in an interview the names were in fact pronounced differently to what everyone thought.

Forman claimed the names were in fact ‘Lovin’ De-quo’ and ‘Get On De-quo.

“In this case we were confident it should be pronounced De-quo,” Forman said.

“Therefore there’s nothing here that prompts concern for Racing Australia.”

But Forman has today changed his view.

“Racing Australia has now reviewed the names, and irrespective of how they are intended to be pronounced, is working with the owner for the names of the horses to be changed before the next race,” Forman told 7NEWS.com.au.

