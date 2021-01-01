Peter Weber Is Reportedly the 1 Who Ended Things With Kelley Flanagan

On Dec. 31, Peter Weber announced that he and Kelley Flanagan decided to end their relationship. After Weber announced the breakup, fans of The Bachelor began speculating what went wrong between Weber and Flanagan.

While Weber posted about the split on Instagram, Flanagan did not comment on the breakup. Shortly after Weber’s announcement, E! News reported that Weber was the one who ended the relationship.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber | Francisco Roman via Getty Images

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan dated after ‘The Bachelor’

Weber’s season of The Bachelor ended up being one of the most dramatic seasons in the show’s history. At the end of the show, Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss and the two were engaged.

Before the season finale aired, Sluss and Weber broke up and Weber reconnected with contestant Madison Prewett. Two days after the finale of Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Prewett and Weber announced they decided not to pursue a relationship.

Weber was then spotted with Flanagan and Dustin Kendrick in Chicago in March 2020. It was revealed the three were quarantining together during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While Weber initially sent Flanagan home on his season of The Bachelor, the two began a relationship.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber’s Mom Publicly Reacts to His Breakup With Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber announced he and Kelley Flanagan broke up

Throughout Flanagan and Weber’s relationship, fans were given insight into the relationship on social media. The former couple posted photos of their vacations, spent time with family, and announced they planned to move to New York City together.

On Dec. 31, Weber posted a lengthy Instagram and revealed he and Flanagan broke up, writing:

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

Who ended the relationship?

After Weber announced his breakup with Flanagan, fans of The Bachelor began speculating about who ended the relationship.

“Everything about this makes me think she ended it, but he pushed her to it, to where she had no choice. He likely wanted out, but didnt want to be the bad guy. So now he’s quickly tidying it up so the world knows hes single and so he can start dating again sooner,” a fan speculated on Reddit.

As fans theorized about what happened, E! News reported that a source revealed Weber is the one who ended the relationship.

The report reads:

“‘Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart,’ a source tells E! News exclusively. ‘They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them.’”

The source also told E! News that Flanagan and Weber chose to spend the holidays apart before ultimately breaking up.