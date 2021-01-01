Peter Weber’s Mom Publicly Reacts to His Breakup With Kelley Flanagan

Fans of The Bachelor are shocked to find out another couple has broken up. Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are no longer together. His mother left a statement about the breakup under his announcement.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan broke up

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan in ‘The Bachelor’ | Francisco Roman via Getty Images

Weber and Flanagan started their relationship after The Bachelor ended. The couple talked about moving to New York together.

“I’m super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await,” Weber told Entertainment Tonight. Flanagan also talked about taking things at their own pace.

“We’re not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time,” she said. “We don’t need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We’re happy and we’re living life.”

About a week ago, Weber confirmed he was moving to New York City in his Instagram Story. But then he announced they broke up in an Instagram post on Dec. 31.

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways,” started the caption. The rest of it read:

While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley. Peter Weber, Instagram

His mother shared a comment

Fans are familiar with Weber’s mother, Barb. She didn’t hold back on sharing her thoughts during The Bachelor. She also claimed to be supportive of Weber’s relationship with Flanagan. The mother left a comment under Weber’s Instagram announcement.

“Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid. Those who have experienced it know it this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Our hearts ache for you two. Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad,” she wrote.

The former couple reportedly spent the holidays apart

Weber and Flanagan have spent time with their families before their breakup. But they reportedly kept their space from each other very recently.

“They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now,” a mysterious source told E! News. The reality stars have yet to say anything further about their split.