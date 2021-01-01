Phoebe Bridgers Can’t Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Instagram

The singer who is nominated for Best New Artist at 2021 Grammys is looking forward to moving out of her small apartment as soon as the Covid-19 lockdown ends.

Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers is hoping to move apartments as soon as the COVID lockdown is over, so she can escape her angry neighbours. The singer/songwriter has been living in the same tiny pad since she was 18, and now she thinks it’s time for a big change.

“It’s super small and I kind of like that… but I’m gonna move apartments,” she tells beabadoobee during a Consequence of Sound interview. “I think I had kept this apartment as a masochistic thing, like, ‘Why would I pay expensive rent if I’m going on tour forever?’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, I need to also enjoy my life.’ ”

“It’s so small. Actually, something funny happens here where I share such a small space that my neighbours have yelled for me to shut the f**k up through my window, because they don’t like when I sing to myself. So, I’ll write songs that are way, way, way higher than I can actually sing because I’m whispering. Then I’ll go to record them, and I’ll be like, ‘I can’t f**king sing this…!’ ”

“I just want to be like, ‘F**k you.’ And then one of my neighbours, who I didn’t even know he had my number (sic)… was like, ‘Congrats on the Grammys!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you know who I am!’ ”

Phoebe Bridgers receives four nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards. She is vying for Best Alternative Music Album (“Punisher”) and Best Rock Performance as well as Best Rock Song (“Kyoto”). She is also up for Best New Artist.