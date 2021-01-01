Pregnant influencer Emily Mitchell dies aged 36 after she ‘suddenly became unresponsive’

Pregnant influencer Emily Mitchell has died aged 36 after she ‘suddenly became unresponsive’ three days before Christmas, while expecting her fifth child.

The blogger, who lived in Rhode Island, boasted 107,000 followers on her The Hidden Way Instagram page where she doucemented her faith and family life with her four children.

In November she announced that she was expecting her fifth child, and it’s believed she was 16 weeks pregnant when she died.

Her cause of death has not been publicly revealed but a GoFundMe page, set up in order to raise money for Emily’s husband Joseph and their four children, read: ‘Em was having her morning coffee and toast when she suddenly became unresponsive.

‘The doctors are still working on answers for her family.’

Emily and her unborn baby, which the couple had planned to name Joey, died on December 22.

A message on the fundraising page, which has so far raised more than $140,000 of its $100,000 goal, read: ‘Our hearts are broken and her joyful presence will be greatly missed by so many.

‘Em made a big impact in so many people’s lives, and this loss is incomprehensible for anyone who knew her. Our friend was a dedicated mom and wife, she had a heart for the Lord, and loved her children so dearly.

‘Emily left behind her loving husband Joe, and four beautiful children, Finn, Isla, Edie and Lulu.’

It continued: ‘We are heartbroken by her passing and as a community we wish to express our love for her family through this fundraiser. These funds will go towards her children’s education next year, as well as the many costs Joe and the kids will face as they adjust to life without Emily.

‘We appreciate everyone’s concerns about her sudden passing, and want to thank you all for the love you’ve expressed in the form of messages, calls and letters. Your words didn’t go unnoticed and her family is very grateful for your support during this devastating .

‘Em was having her morning coffee and toast when she suddenly became unresponsive. Despite the prompt attention of her children, husband, father and other medical personnel, all valiant efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.

‘She went home to be with the Lord. The doctors are still working on answers for her family. We will update everyone with answers when we get them.’

An online obituary described Emily as ‘a devoted wife and incredible mother to her four children’.

It added: ‘Beautiful inside and out, Emily had an infectious smile and a kind, compassionate spirit.’

The social media star took to Instagram in November to share that she and her husband were expecting their fifth child together.

Her post read: ‘YOU GUYS. NUMBER FIVE. Who guessed the secret?!!! You’ve probably noticed I’ve been a little MIA..welp this be the reason lol. Number FIVE comin in hot and we are here for it 11 weeks 2 days and counting [sic].’

Earlier this month, Emily had shared with her followers that she would be undergoing her fifth caesarean.

She wrote: ‘This will be my FIFTH C-Section. However your baby gets here, just know YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy.

‘YOU are no less a mother if you needed emergency medical intervention, had a planned c-section, or an epidural.

‘You aren’t a “better” mother if you had a home birth or an unmedicated vaginal birth.

‘And if you grew your brood through adoption or surrogacy or family blending? Those are YOUR babies and YOU SIT PROUDLY at the table of motherhood.⁣’