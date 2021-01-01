Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness announces marriage to ‘best friend’ Mark Peacock

Jonathan Van Ness has revealed he is married after secretly tying the knot to Mark Peacock last year.

The hairdresser – who is best-known for starring in the Netflix series Queer Eye – announced the happy news on Instagram after posting a carousal of photos, along with a lengthy caption which looked back over 2020.

Listing his accomplishments, Van Ness added: “Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me.

Read more

“I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

One of the photos showed Van Ness and London-born Peacock holding hands while wearing white suit jackets, presumably taken on their wedding day.

Van Ness shared the news that he and Matt Peacock are married (jvn/instagram)

Fans were quick to express their shock at the surprise announcement, though it appears some of Van Ness’ Queer Eye colleagues were in on the secret.

Karamo Brown commented: “We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn.”

INDY/ LIFE Newsletter Be inspired with the latest lifestyle trends every week INDY/ LIFE Newsletter Be inspired with the latest lifestyle trends every week

While Tan France wished his co-star a happy new year, adding: “I love you. Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”

In an interview last year, Van Ness – who identifies as non-binary and uses him/he pronouns – admitted he was “private” when it came to discussing his love life.

(Getty Images for Netflix)

“It’s not that I will always be private about my relationships. But I just think that I need more time to kind of learn to date and be in a relationship as this public figure,” he said.

“Dating’s hard enough not as a public figure, and then when you add this into it, it’s like, well, f–k me. It is a whole pile of complicated.”

Van Ness, who revealed in his memoir Over the Top that he has been living with HIV since 2012, has spoken openly about his hopes to combat the stigma of the condition by raising awareness.