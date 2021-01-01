Rapper MF Doom Dead At 49!!

On Year’s Year’s Eve, Hip-Hop fans were distraught to learn that rapper MF DOOM had passed away.

He was just 49 years old at his time of death.

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” the rapper’s wife shared in a post on Instagram. “Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off.”

MF DOOM, who is known for performing with a mask, died on Halloween — but word of his death did not spread until Thursday.

“Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you,” his wife’s statement continues. “Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.”