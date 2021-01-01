Red bellied black snake on Sydney coastal walk at Maroubra beach

A thick red-bellied black snake has been spotted slithering on a popular coastal walk in Sydney’s east.

Lifesavers at South Maroubra Surf Life Saving Club issued a warning to beachgoers yesterday after the venomous snake was seen near the pathway towards the north of the club.

“Stay out of bushes and vegetation in dune areas and watch your step on pathways,” the post read.

Red-bellied black snakes are known to raise their bodies from the ground and flatten their necks when they are threatened and about to strike.