Rhea Seehorn Will Explore a ‘Very Dark Side’ of Kim Wexler in Season 6

It could be more than 1 year until Better Call Saul fans finally find out what happens to Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, and all the rest of their favorites from the hit AMC series. Industrywide delays mean the cast haven’t reunited yet to begin filming, though showrunner Peter Gould said he’s optimistic that will happen soon.

In the meantime, fans can’t help but recount what they already know happened in season 5 and what hints the lead actors and producers have dropped about the final season in pre-production.

One of the biggest changes coming is watching Kim explore her darker motivations and becoming more like her husband, Jimmy/Saul, than anyone imagined.

The ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 finale included a surprise twist

All along, Better Call Saul fans have been very nervous about what could happen to Kim.

Since Better Call Saul is a prequel to the fan-favorite series Breaking Bad, most viewers already knew she’d have to disappear for some reason. Many feared she was killed by the cartel or one of Jimmy’s schemes that went wrong. But as season 5 progressed, it became increasingly clear that Kim had a few risk factors of her own.

The season 5 finale “Something Unforgivable” showed Kim deciding to pull a terrible stunt on her former boss, Howard. Though Kim had participated in cons with Jimmy before, what she suggested doing would cross a line that made even Jimmy with his questionable morals hesitate.

The final moments of the episode convinced fans that Kim could become the villain in Season 6 — not Jimmy.

Rhea Seehorn said Kim is becoming more like Saul Goodman

Fans already knew Jimmy McGill would abandon all his ethical standards to become Saul Goodman, the despicable criminal lawyer we met in season 2 of Breaking Bad. But all along through Better Call Saul it seemed like Kim would be the one person fighting against that tendency within him, serving as his moral compass along the way. Season 5 changed all that.

Seehorn explained her character’s switch to the “dark side” during a virtual screening for the latest season of Better Call Saul, reported. “Do you see a very dark side of her there? Yes, you do,” Seehorn confirmed.

“[Jimmy] brought Saul Goodman into our relationship she’s bringing in this other person,” she continued. “There’s this self-righteous martyrdom going on.”

And it’s all completely shocking for both Jimmy and the audience. It’s almost like Kim became a different person.

When will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 premiere?

All questions will finally get answered once the final season of Better Call Saul comes to television. Unfortunately for fans, the global pandemic has delayed the process considerably. But the crew is doing the best they can under the circumstances.

“We are in a zoom room every day,” Gould said of season 6. “We got to meet for two weeks at the beginning. For the season — it’s like trying to dance in quicksand. It’s a handicap in my book to be working remotely, but I love what we came up with.”

He concluded that the team’s “fervent desire is to begin shooting early next year [2021].” That would mean a late 2021 premiere was possible, but more likely fans would see new episodes in the first half of 2022.

With Kim flirting with her dark side and Jimmy slowly becoming Saul, the drama will be well worth the wait.