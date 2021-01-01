Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were introduced to their new favorite couple in season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio met on social media in a support group that was for gay fathers. The couple has been going strong ever sense, and fans fell in love with them as they got used to their new life as a family in Mexico.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are fan favorites

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ stars Kenneth and Armando | TLC

The couple dated for a year before finally meeting face to face in Mexico. When fans first meet the couple, Kenneth travels away from his life in St. Petersburg, Florida that included his four children and grandchild, to start a new life in Mexico with Armando in La Misión.

The couple dated for a few years and did the long-distance thing. But in season 2, Kenneth moves with his dog, Truffles, to be with his soon-to-be-fiancé. Fans were able to witness the two get engaged in a sweet proposal that took a lot of planning on Kenneth’s part.

Armando is from San Felipe, Mexico and has a daughter named Hannah–6, from a previous marriage. Armando worked in dog grooming at The Pet Resort & Spa with his family before moving away with his fiancé.

Fans especially loved the familial dynamic between Hannah and Kenneth and Armando. Hannah genuinely cares or Kenneth, and she was happy upon learning about their engagement. They may be the most popular family in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Despite issues with culture shock and hearing offensive slurs thrown at them, the couple is still going strong in Mexico. They’re even finally received news that they can legally marry in the country in the season 2 finale after jumping major hurdles to make it happen.

See Kenneth and Armando’s adorable New Year’s photo with Hannah

What would New Year’s be without Hannah getting a picture with her two dads? Armando shared a sweet family photo with Kenneth and Hannah. The family rang in the New Year in style together. Kenneth and Armando have on all-black suits complete with silver bowties. Hannah stands in the middle with a hand on her hip and a New Year hat on. Her sequins dress matches Kenneth and Armando’s outfits perfectly.

The family stands in front of balloons in gold that say “2021”. There are other balloons in black, silver, and gold all over the ground, and there are also silver streamers behind them. They all smile for the camera in this extremely color-coordinated moment.

Armando captioned the post on Instagram: “HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021!!! 🌟 As we say goodbye to this past year I reflect on being blessed with the love of my life & best friend by my side and the pure love of our wonderful kids. After we all lived 2020 on survival mode I deeply cherish health, care, kindness and love wishing this new year all of your lives may be blessed with all of these. Thank you all for making my 2020 amazing, a year of change and growth. Amor es Amor

❤️#90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daytheotherway #newyear #hello2021.”

On Kenneth’s Instagram, he shared a video of himself and Armando dancing with virtual streamers with smiles on their faces. The cute post is accompanied by music to go along with it.

Kenneth captioned the post: “Brand new day, brand new year! Happy new year! Ring it in with love, hope & kindness! 2021! Dance like you want to! 🕺🏼 #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancé #newyear #kennyandarmando #loveislove.”

Kenneth and Armando celebrated New Year’s Eve with their daughter, Hannah. We’ll have to see what this new year has in store for all of them.