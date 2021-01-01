Shia LaBeouf is Incredibly Paranoid He’s Being Spied on via His Phone

Plenty of celebrities have been thrust into the spotlight due to their bad behavior, and Shia LaBeouf is no different. The Hollywood star was called out by several fellow actors for his poor behavior as a romantic partner and a co-star. And it looks like it’ll be a tough road ahead to recover his reputation.

Over a decade ago, LaBeouf had a curious conversation with Ellen DeGeneres about his paranoia surrounding his phone. He believed he could be spied on via technology at all times. Here’s what he said.

Shia LaBeouf is reportedly blacklisted from Hollywood

LaBeouf’s in hot water following allegations from musician FKA Twigs. The duo dated in 2018 while working on LaBeouf’s film, Honey Boy. Now, Twigs is seeing LaBeouf for assault, emotional distress, and sexual battery.

“He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible,” The New York Times reports Twigs shared. “I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me. I’m unconventional. And I’m a person of color who is a female.”

LaBeouf stated some of Twigs’ allegations were untrue, but he offered an apology regardless. And it wasn’t just Twigs who came forward. The musician Sia stated she had a similar experience with LaBeouf, and it seems LaBeouf’s past with Mia Goth was also called into question.

LaBeouf once told Ellen DeGeneres he’s paranoid about his phone

Prior to the current allegations, LaBeouf was always known as a kooky actor. And he expressed a lot of paranoia when promoting his film, Eagle Eye, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2008.

LaBeouf started out his segment with DeGeneres by explaining how everyone’s dependent on their technology these days. And that leaves everyone — including himself — vulnerable to being watched at any moment.

“Your phone, even when it’s off, can be turned on and used as a microphone to listen in,” LaBeouf assured DeGeneres. “Any time my cell phone’s around me, I’m very wary of it. … They have trackers. … [The FBI has] free reign to track anybody who they think is a terrorist.”

DeGeneres then asked LaBeouf if the movie he starred in is based on a real-life scenario that “could happen,” as his character in the film is tracked the entire time.

“Absolutely,” LaBeouf added.

LaBeouf is allegedly seeking in-patient treatment

It’s difficult to say exactly what’s going on with LaBeouf nowadays, but it seems he’s seeking treatment after the current allegations from Twigs and Sia. LaBeouf’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told Variety LaBeouf is doing his best to seek help and right his wrongs.

“When these allegations first came up a year ago, Shia immediately accepted responsibility for the many things he had done wrong and expressed his willingness to do what Twigs wanted him to do, almost all of which were perfectly reasonable,” Holley stated. “To that end, he paid for, scheduled, rescheduled (when she changed the date), and traveled from another country to attend the mediation set up by the lawyers for both sides.”

Holley then added that LaBeouf is well-aware he “needs help,” and he’s taking those steps. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with LaBeouf going forward.

