Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date: Preorders and other details – Gaming News

Sony has finally announced the India launch date of PlayStation 5 (PS5). The gaming console will launch in India on February 2. The pre-orders for PS5 will start at 12PM on January 12 both online and offline. The retailers include Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other select authorized retail partners. The pre-orders will be available till stocks last at respective retailers, as per the company.

“We take this opportunity to once more thank our PlayStation enthusiasts for their patience and enthusiasm around PS5” said the company in a statement. Sony launched PS5 in the US and its other core markets in November last year.

Sony has already announced the India prices for PS5 as well as the accessories. PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the normal edition and Rs 39,990 for the digital edition.

As for the accessories, the DualSense Wireless Controller is priced at Rs 5,990, the HD camera at Rs 5,190, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset at Rs 8,590, the media remote at Rs 2,590 and the DualSense Charging Station at Rs 2,590.

The PS5 retail box includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.

Recently, Sony announced that users of its gaming subscription service ‘PlayStation Plus’ will get a new lineup of free games in January. “PlayStation Plus starts 2021 with a bang. PlayStation Plus members will receive two PS4 titles – action-adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider and action RPG GreedFall on January 5,” the company said in a statement.

Sony competes with Microsoft’s XBox gaming console. Microsoft Corp launched two models of its Xbox gaming console in November, seven years after the debut of the previous version.

