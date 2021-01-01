Tayshia Adams’ First Impression of Zac Clark Will Probably Surprise You

Bachelor Nation fans rejoiced when Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark got engaged in The Bachelorette finale. Viewers rooted for the couple throughout the season. Now, the former reality stars seem happier than ever. But recently, Adams revealed how she really felt when she met Clark — and the bachelorette’s first impression of her final pick might surprise you.

Zac Clark won Tayshia Adams’ heart on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16

When Clare Crawley left The Bachelorette Season 16 to be with Dale Moss, Adams became the new lead. So the remaining cast members — including Clark — got a second chance at love.

Throughout the season, Adams got to know a great group of men. But as time went on, Bachelor Nation viewers saw the spark with Clark. The contestant started opening up to Adams about his past struggles, including his addiction and divorce. And ultimately, the couple just bonded on a deeper level.

Finally, Clark and Adams confirmed their feelings toward one another in The Bachelorette finale. Before their Fantasy Suite, both parties revealed they were in love. Then at the final rose ceremony, Adams picked Clark, and they got engaged.

“I’m gonna choose you right now, I’m gonna choose you tomorrow morning, I’m gonna choose you next week, and next year,” Clark said. “I’m gonna choose you forever because I love you. Marry me.”

“Yes,” Adams replied. “Yes, a thousand times.”

How Tayshia Adams really felt when she met Zac Clark on ‘The Bachelorette’

While the chemistry between Adams and Clark was evident by The Bachelorette Season 16 finale, it seems the connection wasn’t quite as strong at first. In an interview with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the Almost Famous podcast, Adams admitted she didn’t view Clark as a frontrunner on night one.

“He truly grew every week,” Adams said of her now-fiancé.

Then Adams reflected on her initial impression of Clark. The bachelorette enjoyed making wishes by the fountain on the first night. She also remembered that Clark’s fashion sense stuck out to her. However, there were other men she had an instant connection with.

“I liked doing the whole wishing thing in the fountain. His style stuck out to me because he was wearing sneakers,” Adams said. “But other than that, I think there was a little bit more of an instant connection with a couple of other guys as opposed to Zac.”

Tayshia Adams opens up about falling in love with Zac Clark on ‘The Bachelorette’

Regardless of Adams’ first impression of Clark, the bachelorette eventually fell in love with her contestant. But apparently, Adams tried to fight off the feeling early on.

Still speaking on the Almost Famous podcast, Adams revealed her parents thought she fell in love with Clark during the group date in episode seven. The couple got some alone time together in a hot tub under the stars. Then Clark received the group date rose that evening. However, it seems Adams wasn’t sure about her feelings at the time.

“My mom and dad said they knew the moment I fell in love with him, which was … the hot tub scene,” Adams said. “It’s so weird because I don’t even remember that scene. In my mind, I didn’t like Zac that day. I remember that. But everyone says it was around then that they saw it in my eyes, it was a little different.”

She later added, “I remember getting out and being like, ‘Yup, I don’t like him at all.’ Then I actually gave him the rose that night. So clearly, I liked him. But I was also fighting the feeling. So funny.”

Meanwhile, Adams opened up about falling for her final pick. And despite her hesitation early on, the bachelorette was confident about telling Clark she loved him before their Fantasy Suite date.

“I knew I wanted to say I loved him,” Adams said. “With him, we had this open line of communication since the very beginning. I feel like I could always tell him how I was feeling, and I couldn’t fight it at that point. When he said it, I wanted to grab him and be like, ‘I love you, too!’”