Tennis Australia reveals ATP Cup, WTA 500, ATP 250 tournaments

Melbourne Park will host the ATP Cup, two WTA 500 events and two ATP 250 tournaments in a blockbuster lead-up into the 2021 Australian Open.

Tennis Australia confirmed the lead-in events as a part of its schedule for the summer of tennis, which will kick off on Sunday, January 31.

“During our many months of planning for the Australian Open it’s been a priority to provide as many competition opportunities for the playing group as possible,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said in a statement.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and the players have had limited opportunity to compete throughout 2020. These additional events will be vital to their Australian Open preparation.”

The ATP Cup will once again return in the lead-up to the Australian Open after its success last year (Getty)

The two WTA 500 tournaments and the two ATP 250 tournaments will feature 64-player singles and 32-player doubles draws and will go from January 31 to February 6.

The ATP Cup will also return in 2021 after proving to be a hit in the lead-up to last year’s Australian Open, and will feature 12-country teams divided into four groups.

Another WTA 250 event will take place at Melbourne Park in the second week of the Australian Open, commencing on Saturday, February 13.

FULL SUMMER OF TENNIS SCHEDULE FOR 2021

4-10 Jan: ITF World Tennis Tour Junior – Grade 5, Traralgon

11-17 Jan: ITF World Tennis Tour Junior – Grade 4, Traralgon

10-13 Jan: Australian Open Men’s qualifying, Doha

10-13 Jan: Australian Open Women’s qualifying, Dubai

31 Jan – 6 Feb: Melbourne Summer Series (2x WTA 500, 2x ATP 250), Melbourne Park

1-5 Feb: ATP Cup 2021, Meloburne Park

3-6 Feb: Victorian Wheelchair Tennis Open, Hume Tennis Centre

8-21 Feb: Australian Open 2021, Melbourne Park

8-11 Feb: Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open, Hume Tennis Centre

13-19 Feb: WTA 250, Melbourne Park

