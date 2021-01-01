Textcraft app for iOS and Mac offers powerful text conversion tools for HTML stripping, Base64, alt case, emoji, much more

A new app has launched to help with quick text transformations on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Textcraft brings over 50 formats that you can quickly convert your text to which should be useful for everyone from developers to everyday users.

Textcraft‘s functionality spans everything being able to more quickly have fun with text to valuable utility for developers and more.

There’s basic text transformations like upper, lower, alternating case, reversed characters and words, upside down and more. There’s also the option to replace words with emoji or the opposite, remove all emoji.

Developers and power users will find HTML stripping, transforming to URL endcoded or decoded, Base64, SHA256 or 512 HEX handy.

Textcraft is available now from the App Store for $6.99 and works on iPhone, iPad, and Mac as a universal app.

My new text transformation app Textcraft is now available on the @AppStore. It offers 50+ text transformations (with many more coming soon) – So yOu cAn tAlK LiKe tHiS, , emoji translations, strip HTML, and so much more. 🥳https://t.co/hLz089JAyr pic.twitter.com/OkV8H6khxp — Shihab (@JPEGuin) December 31, 2020

More transformations are already in the works and here are the 50+ available at launch:

Upper Case

Lower Case

Word Case

Alternating Case

Remove All Spaces

Remove Multiple Spaces

Add Spaces

Reversed Characters

Reversed Words

Replace Spaces with Underscores

Replace Underscores with Spaces

Replace Spaces with Dashes

Replace Dashes with Spaces

Replace Underscores with Dashes

Replace Dashes with Underscores

Initials

Initials with Dot Separation

Initials with Dash Separation

Initials with Underscore Separation

ROT13

Bold

Italics

Underline

Strikethrough

Slashthrough

Upside Down

Bubble

Filled Bubble

Square

Filled Square

Cursive

Gothic

Monospace

Demonic

Satanic

Replace Spaces with Claps

Replace Words with Emoji

Remove Emoji

Remove Punctuation

Classified

Hashtags

Full Stops

Remove Links

Strip HTML

URL Encoded

URL Decoded”

Base64 Encoded

Base64 Decoded

Replace Spaces with Pluses

Replace Pluses with Spaces

SHA256 Hex

SHA512 Hex

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: