The ending of Cobra Kai season 3 explained

Throughout Cobra Kai season three, we finally learn why Kreese is so hellbent on his “strike first” and “no mercy” philosophies. After enduring the death of his mother and bullying in his workplace, young Kreese finally fought back when one of his tormentors hit his girlfriend, Beth, who then became Kreese’s girlfriend. He signed up for a tour in Vietnam shortly after, and was recruited for a covert mission alongside his friends Ponytail and Silver, AKA Twig.

Tragically, the entire unit was captured on that mission. Ponytail was immediately executed, while the others were made to fight one another to the death above a pit of snakes. Kreese’s captain, who regularly accused him of cowardice, was chosen to fight Twig, and Kreese volunteered to take Twig’s place. The captain nearly defeated Kreese after he revealed Beth had died in a car accident, but Kreese gained the upper hand. Even as they were saved by air support, Kreese kicked the captain into the pit and declared he’d finally learned his lesson: Show no mercy. Twig, who may not have seen Kreese kick the captain, told Kreese that he owed him a life debt and would always be there for whatever Kreese needed.

Now, it appears Kreese is finally ready to collect. After Kreese makes his deal with Johnny and Daniel to settle their disputes at the tournament, he makes a call to an old friend while holding a photo of himself with Ponytail and Twig.