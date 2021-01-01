The Office stars record jelly explosion stunt with a nod to one of US sitcom’s famous moments

Two of the stars of The Office (US) have kicked off 2020 with a stunt that harks back to one of the series’ most famous moments.

Kate Flannery and Oscar Nunez, who played Meredith and Oscar on the hit NBC sitcom, appeared in the segment, which was filmed to mark the arrival of the series on the US streaming service Peacock.

The skit, which sees a mug encased in jelly (or, as it is known to Americans, “jello”) be blown apart in an explosion, is a reference to a scene from The Office.

In the original episode, Jim (John Krasinski) provokes the ire of Dwight (Rainn Wilson) after he encases his stapler in a block of jelly.

The scene is directly taken from a similar scene in the UK original series, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

In the new clip, Flannery and Nunez are seen holding mugs which bear the words: “2020: Best Year Ever.”

The mugs are then seen inside a yellow jelly mold, placed in the parking lot of Dunder Mifflin, as seen in The Office. The jelly-mug amalgam is then denotated.

