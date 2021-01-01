The Philippines bars U.S. travelers after Florida becomes the third state to find the new virus variant.

The Philippines expanded its temporary ban on entry for some foreign travelers on Friday to include people coming from the United States, acting after Florida became the third U.S. state to identify an infection with the new, highly contagious variant of the coronavirus that was first identified in Britain.

The Florida Department of Health announced on Thursday that a man in his 20s, located in Martin County, was the state’s first identified case of the variant. The man has no history of travel, officials said in a statement on Twitter.

Other cases of the variant have been identified this week in Colorado and California, and patients in those cases also did not report traveling outside of the U.S. The variant, known as B.1.1.7., has not been known to lead to more severe cases of Covid-19, but it has been found to be more transmissible than previous forms of the virus.

This could portend more infections where it circulates, and more hospitalizations, at a when the United States, Britain and many other countries are already battling surges in caseloads and anticipating more from holiday gatherings and travel amid the pandemic.