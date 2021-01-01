This Contestant on Matt James’ Season Has a Famous Parent

There are multiple cast members for season 25 of The Bachelor, who stand out. One of them is a daughter of a famous fashion designer. Her bio also teases that she will probably have a strong personality as she tries to find love with Matt James.

Kit Keenan is a contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ for Matt James

Matt James on ‘The Bachelor’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

The cast of James’ season has been revealed. One of them is Kit Keenan, who is 21 years old.

“She currently lives at home with her parents in the heart of the West Village while finishing her last year of undergrad at NYU,” reads part of her bio. “Kit hasn’t had a serious relationship since her first love in high school, but that’s only because she hasn’t found a man who can measure up to the level of emotional intelligence she needs.”

The page also claims that she is looking for someone who is mature and wants to commit. It’s also possible she might bump heads with other contestants given she’s described as a “straight shooter”, isn’t interested in “fake” people, and has “horrible RBF”.

Her weird facts is that she surf in high heels. Hopefully, James never wears flip flops because apparently when men wear them it makes her mad.

She is the daughter of Cynthia Rowley

Cynthia Rowley is a fashion designer who has been married to Brooklyn sculptor, William Powers. Rowley has two children named Kit and Gigi. Kit’s father is interior designer Bill Keenan.

Rowley has previously given some peeks into her family life. She revealed how she spent Sundays with her family with the New York Times back in 2016. One interesting fact is that they had family band practice.

“I have my bass lesson every Sunday at five o’clock. I use that term loosely. I’m learning. We have the all-girl band. Gigi plays guitar, Kit plays drums and I play bass. They are never more embarrassed than if somebody they know comes over,” claims the article.

Rowley now host a podcast with Kit called Ageless. It is described as the pair using the platform to “explore fashion, business, wellness, and motherhood through the lens of our adventures around the world.” She also has a website where she sells hoodies and t-shirts.

She happily talked about living at home

Kit has previously been interviewed by Vanity Fair about her life when she was 17 years old. It noted that she released a short film with her mother about surfing in heels. She also talked about enjoying time with her parents as she lives at home.

“While I’m still living at home, it’s really cool to like, be able to hang out with my parents as much as possible before I go out and have my own life,” she said. Soon fans will see how far Kit will make it this season, which premieres on Jan 4 on ABC.