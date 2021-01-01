Top trends and predictions on what may come By Cointelegraph

Crypto adoption in 2021: Top trends and predictions on what may come
Propelled by Bitcoin’s record-breaking rally, the crypto industry is seeing off 2020 with flying colors. Amid all the tumult of this unprecedented moment in history, the digital asset space seems to have proven its resilience, making a solid case for becoming a safe haven in an increasingly uncertain world.
Among other advancements, the outgoing year saw the continued expansion of institutional and mass adoption. So, is this trend expected to continue in 2021, and what factors will shape the dynamics of crypto adoption across various sectors of the industry in the coming year?
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.