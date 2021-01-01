U.S. judge dismisses lawmaker lawsuit against Pence over electoral count By

© . U.S. Vice President Mike Pence receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by a Texas lawmaker and other Republicans against Vice President Mike Pence who is set to preside Wednesday over a joint session of Congress to formalize the results of the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle said Representative Louie Gohmert and other Republicans who filed suit lack standing to bring the legal action seeking to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.