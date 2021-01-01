Victoria closes border to NSW from midnight as travellers rush to get back

Thousands of Victorians are tonight sitting in long queues in a race to cross the NSW border before it closes .

Queues are reportedly dozens of kilometres long at every checkpoint between the states as police work through documentation to assess whether the returning Victorian residents have been in a NSW COVID-19 “red zone”.

Despite the long queues, Victorian officials have said anyone who is in the queue by 11.59pm will have a chance to cross – but the same will not apply to those wishing to do so tomorrow morning.

“Anybody who is in a queue at the border at 11.59pm will be allowed to go through,” Victoria’s Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar said.

“But that does not extend to people wandering through at eight o’clock tomorrow morning.”

One couple chose to drive through the night from Port Macquarie in NSW to return to their home in Melbourne, more than 1200km away.

Another fled Newcastle to make the border crossing before the closure, with delays reported to be five hours in some places.

“It’s been a bit of a stress trying to get across the border but hopefully we can avoid going into quarantine,” the man said, when stopped at the checkpoint near Albury-Wodonga.

At the border town of Mulwala, traffic jams on New Year’s Eve stretched back more than 3km as drivers waited to cross into Yarrawonga.

Residents returning to Victoria today will still have to undergo a COVID-19 test on arrival and quarantine at their home for 14 days.

It comes after five new local cases of COVID-19, with none of the infections acquired interstate.

Eight new cases were reported this morning, which include three international cases that are in hotel quarantine.

Western Australia has also brought back its hard border with Victoria.

People travelling from Victoria will no longer be able to enter the state unless they have an exemption.

Travellers asked about the abrupt closure described it as “shattering”.

“Devastated. Yeah, very, very upset. Going to a hotel for hours and we’re on the first flight back to Melbourne. Shame,” one told .

“After the year that we’ve had in Victoria, to then get told this is, yeah, just shattering.”

Western Australia’s border is currently closed to New South Wales, except for those who have exemptions.

In Queensland, similar scenes are playing out at borders as a fifth checkpoint is due to open tomorrow to ease traffic congestion.

There is now speculation Queensland may tighten its border restrictions with NSW in the coming days as the state attempts to remain COVID-free.

The additional checkpoint, at Numinbah on the Gold Coast, will operate between the hours of 8am and 4pm only unlike the four others which are hours.

Police in Queensland say they have turned away 374 cars and more than 800 people from suspected COVID-19 hotspots in NSW since the hard border closure came into place on December 18.