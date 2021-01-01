VOCOlinc’s Flowerbud diffuser bring HomeKit & a smart light design

In my house, I always want everything to smell fresh. I am constantly lighting candles, spraying Febreze, and other types of air fresheners. With three small children running around our house, there is usually an odd smell from somewhere that I am trying to cover up. When I came across the VOCOlinc Flowerbud, I knew I had to try it as a way to automate the process. I know some people believe essential oils are as good as medicine, and while I am not going to debate that, I am more focused on providing a pleasing smell in the main area of my house.

Unboxing the VOCOlinc Flowerbud is no different than any other HomeKit product. It includes the physical devices and the power cord. One thing to keep in mind if you plan to purchase this item is that it doesn’t include any of the oils. I purchased mine in early December, so I picked up some Christmas scents, but the VOCOlinc Flowerbud is compatible with any essential oil, so if you just search on Amazon or look at your local retailers, you’ll find countless options for any time of the year.

Once you get Flowerbud plugged up to power, you’ll want to go ahead and scan the HomeKit code using the Home app. It obviously works with the VOCOlinc app for firmware updates, but I try to stick to just the Home app when possible for ease of use for my family. Like all the other VOCOlinc products I own, it was onboarded with almost no trouble. As a side note, there are times when HomeKit products do struggle getting added to the Home app, but there is almost never an indication on why, and that is something I’d love to see Apple address in future versions of iOS. Some sort of error log with suggestions for resolutions would be a welcome additions

Once the product is added to the Home app, you’ll want to take the included water cup and use it to fill up the reservoir to the top. You’ll then want to take whatever oils you plan to use and add in a few drops. How many drops will be a personal preference, but I like to do 5-6 so it adds a really nice smell to the room. Once the oils are added, it’s time to turn it on using the Home app.

The VOCOlinc Flowerbud contains two separate HomeKit controls. The first is the actual diffuser, and the second is the mood lighting. Both features and be controlled independently. Both controls also include strength/dim options as well. I personally don’t use the included mood lighting much, but that is our preference. I could see it being a useful addition if you use it as a nightlight for a kid’s room, but where it’s at in our home, I’d just prefer it not to draw attention to itself. The diffuser strength is well implemented as you can preset it before turning it on, and it remembers the last strength it used even after you turn it off.

Wrap up on VOCOlinc Flowerbud

This product isn’t something that you’ll find in every home, but we’ve enjoyed using it. I have a HomeKit automation setup to turn it on each morning around the time we’re getting ready for school and work. I prefill the water (300ml capacity) the night before and have the oils already added as well. When we turn it on, it’s automatically set to run for 12 hours, and then it shuts itself off. If you want a way to always keep your home smelling fresh, you might consider adding the VOCOlinc Flowerbud to your HomeKit lineup.

