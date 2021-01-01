‘We Don’t Try To Poke at the Past’

Justin and Hailey Bieber are one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. The music star and the supermodel have been together for years, and even though their relationship experienced many ups and downs during the early years, they have remained together through all the trials and tribulations.

The Biebers are open with their fan base about the way that they handle adversity in their marriage, and recently, Hailey Bieber opened up to fellow supermodel Ashley Graham about how the couple handles disagreements and the way that they have utilized couples therapy.

When did Justin and Hailey Bieber get married?

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s love story goes back over 10 years, to 2009, when they first crossed paths at one of Bieber’s fan events according to Insider. While the two didn’t connect on a romantic level at that time, they established a connection that would take them far.

Over the next several years, Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hung out on several occasions, often including mutual friends such as Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

By late 2015, fans started to suspect that the two young people had started a romantic relationship, as evidenced by the fact that they vacationed together and shared several cozy selfies on social media.

However, it wasn’t until the summer of 2018 that Bieber and Baldwin started dating in earnest, just after Bieber broke up with his longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

In July 2018, they got engaged, and in September of that same year, the couple tied the knot in a simple courthouse wedding.

Fans love this unique marriage

While many critics might have anticipated Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage would be a short-lived one, the two have managed to defy all expectations. Following their courthouse wedding in September 2018, the Biebers re-married in a larger ceremony one year later, this time, involving many of their close friends and family.

In the years since their marriage, Hailey and Justin Bieber have continuously chosen to open up about their unique romance, and the way that they make marriage work while maintaining high-powered careers.

Justin Bieber, who has been very transparent about his experiences with depression and mental health, has given his wife a lot of credit for holding him down, and for working with him on tough issues. For these reasons and more, fans have grown to love the couple as a unit, as well as for their individual skills and talents.

What did Hailey Bieber recently reveal to Ashley Graham about fighting with Justin Bieber?

Even though Justin and Hailey Bieber seemingly have a rock-solid marriage, they have their disagreements and arguments, just like any couple. In an episode of Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast, Hailey Bieber opened up about the rules that she and her husband have set in place when it comes to fights, in order to keep the peace overall.

“We don’t try to poke at the past because I don’t think that’s fair, and I’ve never liked it. I don’t need you to remind me. I’ve had to work past it. Thank you. We don’t point fingers. We have a thing about tone as well,” Hailey Bieber stated. She continued on to say:

“No one wants to respond to somebody attacking you or yelling at you or raising their voice. So when we come to each other — it took time to learn what each other needed in an argument or in a conversation. For him, a lot of it was tone because when I get fired up, I get fired up. I don’t know what else to say. I raise my voice. I get annoyed.”

Bieber also revealed that the two attend therapy, in order to get tips and advice on how to deal with conflict in their marriage. That kind of openness and communication is setting the foundation for a great marriage.