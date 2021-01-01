What’s New in January 2021

A new year, a new batch of movies and TV shows on Showtime. The premium cable channel is adding a ton of new content to its streaming library in January 2021, including new episodes of the final season of Shameless and Your Honor with Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, as well as dozens of new movies.
New TV series on Showtime in January 2021
RELATED: ‘Breaking Bad’: Bryan Cranston Was Once a Murder Suspect In Real Life
January 2021 brings the season premieres of political docuseries The Circus (Jan. 10) and late-night talk show Desus & Mero (Jan. 31). The Circus will look at the Georgia runoff elections, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, while Desus & Mero co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will continue to offer their commentary on the issues of the day.
New episodes of the final season of Shameless will also stream in January, along with Shameless Hall of Fame, which features new original scenes juxtaposed with a look at each character’s trajectory over the show’s 10 seasons. Subscribers can also catch new episodes of Your Honor, which stars Cranston as a judge whose son is involved in a hit and run with wide-ranging consequences.
Best new movies on Showtime in January 2021
Dozens of new movies are coming to Showtime’s streaming library in the new year, from About a Boy to Working Girl. Here are some of the highlights.
In the 2019 film Dark Waters, Mark Ruffalo plays real-life lawyer Rob Billott, who took on the chemical company DuPont after he learned it was dumping hazardous substances in a West Virginia community. Streaming from Jan. 2.
In 2020’s Resistance, Jesse Eisenberg plays famous mime Marcel Marceau, who joined the French Resistance during World War II and rescued thousands of children from the Nazis. Available to stream on Jan. 16.
Spike Lee’s acclaimed 1989 film Do the Right Thing, about racial tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood, is available to stream from Jan. 26.
Matthew McConaughey nabbed a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of AIDS patient Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club. (Streaming from Jan. 16.)
Other award winners coming to Showtime in January 2020 include Anna Karenina, Being John Malkovich, The Pianist, The Queen, and No Country for Old Men.
Every new movie coming to Showtime in January 2021
Showtime’s January 2021 release schedule includes recent releases, classic comedies, and action flicks. Here’s the complete lineup.
Available Jan. 1:
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Best in Show
Bride of Chucky
Coach Carter
Cold Comes the Night
Crocodile Dundee
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
De Palma
Delirious
First Blood
Foxy Brown
Ghost
Girlhood
Grease
Grease 2
Into the Forest
Last Night
Mr. Mom
National Lampoon’s Animal House
No Country for Old Men
Oasis: Supersonic
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Seed of Chucky
Seven Psychopaths
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam – Live from Orlando
She’s All That
Sinister
Source Code
Tammy’s Always Dying
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
The Cold Light of Day
The Machinist
The Pianist
The Queen
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Untouchables
The Woman In Black
Tommy Boy
Top Gun
Twilight (2008)
Waiting for Guffman
Wargames
When We Were Kings
Without a Paddle
Working Girl
Working Man
Zeroville
Available Jan. 2:
Dark Waters
Available Jan. 6:
The Monster
Available Jan. 7:
The River Wild
Available Jan. 8:
The Truth
Available Jan. 9:
Out of the Furnace
Hereditary
Available Jan. 13:
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Available Jan. 16:
Dallas Buyers Club
Resistance
Available Jan. 20:
About a Boy
Anna Karenina
Being John Malkovich
The Constant Gardener
The Great Outdoors
Little Fockers
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Miami Vice
October Sky
Pride & Prejudice
The Strangers
The Wiz
Available Jan. 22:
Eighth Grade
Available Jan. 26:
Do The Right Thing
The Express
Leatherheads
Available Jan. 30:
Burden
Swiss Army Man