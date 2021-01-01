What’s New in January 2021

A new year, a new batch of movies and TV shows on Showtime. The premium cable channel is adding a ton of new content to its streaming library in January 2021, including new episodes of the final season of Shameless and Your Honor with Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, as well as dozens of new movies.

New TV series on Showtime in January 2021

January 2021 brings the season premieres of political docuseries The Circus (Jan. 10) and late-night talk show Desus & Mero (Jan. 31). The Circus will look at the Georgia runoff elections, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, while Desus & Mero co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will continue to offer their commentary on the issues of the day.

New episodes of the final season of Shameless will also stream in January, along with Shameless Hall of Fame, which features new original scenes juxtaposed with a look at each character’s trajectory over the show’s 10 seasons. Subscribers can also catch new episodes of Your Honor, which stars Cranston as a judge whose son is involved in a hit and run with wide-ranging consequences.

Best new movies on Showtime in January 2021

Mark Ruffalo stars as Robert Bilott in Dark Waters | Mary Cybulski / Focus Features

Dozens of new movies are coming to Showtime’s streaming library in the new year, from About a Boy to Working Girl. Here are some of the highlights.

In the 2019 film Dark Waters, Mark Ruffalo plays real-life lawyer Rob Billott, who took on the chemical company DuPont after he learned it was dumping hazardous substances in a West Virginia community. Streaming from Jan. 2.

In 2020’s Resistance, Jesse Eisenberg plays famous mime Marcel Marceau, who joined the French Resistance during World War II and rescued thousands of children from the Nazis. Available to stream on Jan. 16.

Spike Lee’s acclaimed 1989 film Do the Right Thing, about racial tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood, is available to stream from Jan. 26.

Matthew McConaughey nabbed a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of AIDS patient Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club. (Streaming from Jan. 16.)

Other award winners coming to Showtime in January 2020 include Anna Karenina, Being John Malkovich, The Pianist, The Queen, and No Country for Old Men.

Every new movie coming to Showtime in January 2021

Showtime’s January 2021 release schedule includes recent releases, classic comedies, and action flicks. Here’s the complete lineup.

Available Jan. 1:

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Best in Show

Bride of Chucky

Coach Carter

Cold Comes the Night

Crocodile Dundee

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

De Palma

Delirious

First Blood

Foxy Brown

Ghost

Girlhood

Grease

Grease 2

Into the Forest

Last Night

Mr. Mom

National Lampoon’s Animal House

No Country for Old Men

Oasis: Supersonic

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Seed of Chucky

Seven Psychopaths

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam – Live from Orlando

She’s All That

Sinister

Source Code

Tammy’s Always Dying

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

The Cold Light of Day

The Machinist

The Pianist

The Queen

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Untouchables

The Woman In Black

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

Twilight (2008)

Waiting for Guffman

Wargames

When We Were Kings

Without a Paddle

Working Girl

Working Man

Zeroville

Available Jan. 2:

Dark Waters

Available Jan. 6:

The Monster

Available Jan. 7:

The River Wild

Available Jan. 8:

The Truth

Available Jan. 9:

Out of the Furnace

Hereditary

Available Jan. 13:

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Available Jan. 16:

Dallas Buyers Club

Resistance

Available Jan. 20:

About a Boy

Anna Karenina

Being John Malkovich

The Constant Gardener

The Great Outdoors

Little Fockers

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Miami Vice

October Sky

Pride & Prejudice

The Strangers

The Wiz

Available Jan. 22:

Eighth Grade

Available Jan. 26:

Do The Right Thing

The Express

Leatherheads

Available Jan. 30:

Burden

Swiss Army Man