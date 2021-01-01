Cobra Kai fans have been waiting months on Netflix and years since YouTube to find out if Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) is okay. Imagine how Carmen Diax (Vanessa Rubio) feels! She’s his mother!

Rubio spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet by phone about Season 3 of Cobra Kai. The resolution of the cliffhanger is finally here and the show is moving forward. Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Miguel’s ‘Cobra Kai’ injury gives Vanessa Rubio more to do

At the end of season 2, Robbie (Tanner Buchanan) kicked Miguel off a second story staircase, injuring his back. Season 3 picks up with Miguel unconscious in the hospital. As tragic as the situation is, it does increase the role of his mother, Carmen.

“Of course post hospital too, just managing that, managing being the caregiver and what that does to somebody,” Rubio teased. “And then also if there’s room for forgiveness to happen which would be pretty huge on Carmen’s part.”

What’s next for Johnny and Carmen on ‘Cobra Kai’

By the middle of season 2, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Carmen were beginning to explore their romantic feelings. All that ended when Miguel was injured as a result of a Karate fight.

“I think we saw that journey in season 1 and then season 2 where she was kind of in a comfortable position where she’s trying to cut loose and be like all right, everything’s fine,” Rubio said. “And then season 2 ending happened which throws that all into question.”

That adds complications for Johnny and Carmen, but good drama for Cobra Kai.

“It’s a slow build and there’s a lot of contention and a lot of issues,” Rubio said. “I think it’s one of those romances that is surprising to both of the characters and also presents a lot of problems. So the way it plays out is the way it plays out which in season 3 we shall see.”

Johnny can’t beat Miguel for Carmen’s affections

As much as Cobra Kai fans may want Johnny and Carmen to get together, Miguel comes first. There’s no situation where Carmen can neglect her son for a new boyfriend. Yet, Johnny cares about Miguel, too, so it’s possible they could find some common ground.

“That’s a huge one,” Rubio said. “He is really the center of Carmen’s life and she’s fiercely protective of him. So that’s a long journey that has to be taken. It just has to happen organically. Carmen’s not the type of character to put her needs above her son.”