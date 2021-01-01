Why Mickey and Minnie Mouse Never Got Married

Minnie Mouse will always be a princess to Mickey. A few years after Walt Disney created to beloved and iconic Mickey Mouse, he introduced the world to one of Mickey’s best friends, Minnie.

Since then, these characters starred in a number of short films, television shows, and movies, with their love being the thing connecting these adventures. Here’s what we know about Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s relationship.

One of Mickey Mouse’s best friends is Minnie Mouse

They’re two of the most iconic cartoon characters in television history. According to E Online, “The first time Minnie appeared alongside Mickey was in a 1929 short called “Plane Crazy.” In it, Mickey invites Minnie along for a ride in his plane. When he kisses her mid-flight, she parachutes out of the plane.”

“Over the years Minnie has often been the impetus of the story for Mickey; the goal or prize he’s fighting to obtain,” Disney writer and historian Keith Gluck said, according to the Disney Parks Blog, adding, “Minnie has also demonstrated that she can be quite independent when she wants to be.”

Since their on-screen romance first began, this duo has gone on plenty of adventures with each other and with their friends. The common thread for all of their stories was the love they had for one another.

For one holiday special, Minnie Mouse sold her family heirloom to pay for a harmonica case for Mickey. Mickey on the other hand sold his harmonica to give Minnie a chain for her watch. For another, they portrayed the characters Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Cratchit.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse already got married ‘in private life’

According to Mickey Mouse Fandom, Walt Disney stated that Mickey and Minnie Mouse got married “in private life,” but never are they actually wed during a cartoon. There was one cartoon where Mickey dreamed about married life with Minnie Mouse.

That was a 1932 production titled, “Mickey’s Nightmare.” In it, Mickey dreamed of marrying his sweetheart and having about 20 children with her. For all the possible joys of children, a brood this size turns the dream into a nightmare.

With their relationship going strong for over 80 years, the nightmare didn’t shake Mickey too much. Aside from that Mickey and Minnie Mouse often appear smooching in cartoons and while greeting guests at the Disney Parks, including Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Mickey Mouse stars in a new series available on Disney’s streaming platform

Now, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Donald, and Daisy are set to embark on more adventures. These are thanks to the Disney+ original and exclusive series. This show features new songs and the same amination style as the Mickey Mouse cartoons, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

For fans of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, head to Disney’s subscription service. There, television shows like Mickey Mouse and The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse are available for binge-watching.

Episodes of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse are available for streaming on Disney+, with new adventures premiering on a weekly basis.