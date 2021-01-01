Will.i.Am ‘Hurt’ Black Eyed Peas Is Not Considered A Black Group

Will.i.Am has revealed that he is hurt that Hip Hop group, Black Eyed Peas, is not considered a Black group.

For years, the group were all POC, but then they added singer Fergie — a white pop singer.

“In 2004, Black Eyed Peas we, we were just trying to get on. When you think of — like, I’m a Black dude but when you think of Black Eyed Peas, we go so big that and it hurts, it still hurts a little bit that we’re not considered a Black group because we got that big,” said will.i.am. “And when you think of Black Eyed Peas, you don’t think of — it’s no longer urban or Black culture, which is… it’s not good for the black community that Black Eyed Peas is not looked at as a Black group because we had international success.”

“That should be credited to the Black community more so than letting it be adopted,” he added.

