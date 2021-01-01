Willow Smith Explains What Happened After She ‘Farted on a Date One Time’

Willow Smith is known for being super candid about her personal life. On Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s youngest child revealed an interesting dating experience she had that involved flatulence on her part.

Willow Smith is dating Tyler Cole

Smith’s boyfriend is an actor and musician named Tyler Cole. The two were first seen together around April of 2018 when they were spotted at the movies. Cole also went with the Smith family on vacation to the Mediterranean. They also have a working professional relationship, as Cole was featured on a song from Smith’s album, Willow.

Cole and Smith have also started a band together called The Exhibit. The two have also toured together promoting Smith’s album. As far as acting, Cole recently had a recurring role on Netflix’s Family Reunion and also appeared in the film, Between the Miles.

Earlier this year, Smith had Cole shave her hair during their 24-hour exhibit at The Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith posted a video of the haircut on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “@willowsmith at her interactive experience. My baby shaved her head! Again!”

A source told HollywoodLife, “She’s so happy she did it, she has no regrets. She loves her new buzzcut. And so does her boyfriend Tyler, it suits her.”

Willow Smith talked about a wild dating experience on ‘Red Table Talk’

On a recent episode of Red Table Talk about awkward situations, Smith talked about a wild experience that she had while she was on a date.

She revealed that she “farted on a date one time,” to which her mother responded, “Jesus. Jesus, take the wheel.”

“But we were having a really good time and he made me laugh very hard,” she said. “And that was the outcome of the laugh. And he just looked at me, and there was a moment of both of us realizing what had happened, and we both just started cracking up even more. But it was, like, it was that awkward crack-up where it was like, ‘I’m only laughing right now ’cause I don’t know what else to say.’”

She didn’t mention who the person she was with or if it was her current boyfriend, Tyler Cole. However, she did make a hint that it could potentially be Cole. When her mother asked she address the flatulence, Smith said that they addressed it later on and that they went out again.

When her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, said “OK, so it wasn’t a total disaster,” Smith said, “Hunty, a little fart can’t mess this up,” seemingly referring to a relationship in the current tense.

Red Table Talk airs weekly on Facebook Watch.