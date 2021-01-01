Xiaomi Mi A3 user start petition for free phone after ‘faulty’ Android 11 update – Latest News

It’s not particularly a ‘happy new year’ for Xiaomi M1 A3 users as they complain about a faulty Android 11 update which has rendered their devices useless. Mi A3 was launched in 2019 but Xiaomi finally decided to roll out Android 11 update for the smartphone on December 31, 2020. However, things turned ugly soon after Mi A3 users hit the update button.

They complained that the Android 11 update bricked their phones and one of the users have started a petition on Change.org demanding a free phone from Xiaomi. The petition started by Vaibhav Sharma says, “We would want either replacement or free fix for MiA3 devices crashed due to A11 update”.

Sharma claims that after the Android 11 update, his Mi A3 devices did not restart and Mi authentic service centre asked for up to Rs 11,000 for a fix.

Sharma in his petition wrote, “On the morning of 31-December-2020, Mi A3 device users received a software upgrade claiming to fix the ongoing bugs, and make our device performance better along with Installing new Android 11. Users downloaded and installed as it was an official update from the company. However it did not restart after our devices installed the update, and soon after going to the Mi Official Service Center they declared that our phones have “dead motherboard” due to which we require to pay Rs8000/- to Rs11,000/- in total.”

He is demanding that either the company issues a fix for free or provides a replacement unit.

“We would not be paying for a mistake caused by the brand which killed our smartphones.We would demand the answers to all the issues we Mi A3 users are facing since the beginning be it (late updates, buggy devices etc. and now the software to kill all our devices…Either a free/complimentary complete fix or a complete replacement of our devices or Mi money to buy another phone from Xiaomi,” he added.

The company has not yet acknowledged the issue nor it has asked the users to not download the update. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched last year and the smartphone got a price cut in January this year. After the price drop, the base variant that offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is now available at Rs 11,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option is selling at Rs 14,999.

