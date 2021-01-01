‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland) Encapsulates 2020 In One Quote

‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland) has put the year 2020 into one single quote that best describes it for her. A quote by Lucille Clifton, an American poet, writer, and educator, that wrote. “Everyday something has tried to kill me and has failed”.

Grimes had diffculty putting 2020 into words herself and so found a quote that might do it justice. In the meantime, she took a photograph against a beautiful sunset. See her caption below and use the link to see the photo.

“Everyday something has tried to kill me

and has failed.

– Lucille Clifton This best encapsulates 2020 for me, because I truly have difficulty putting it into words. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it, maybe I won’t. For now, I want this moment in this picture. A brief look back and a beautiful sunset ahead. An end and a beginning. I wish you all a wondrous beginning, 2021 bring on your horizon.”

Fans commented on her post, saying, “Waiting for the day that you can share with us, until then please know that we care.”, “A mood for REAL”, “Happy New Year, Camryn 🙂! 2020 was the strangest , most taxing year of my 66 yo life. May we all look ahead to many wonderful days in 2021! Bless you and yours!” and “Well said Camryn! I wish you the same! ❤ Bring on 2021 and all it has in store for us all! 🥂”.

For the rest of us, we have Grimes’ Mariah Copeland to look forward to seeing in 2021 and what kind of storyline the writers may finally give her. Do you think we’ll see more of Mariah this year and would you like to see a Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) wedding?

What do you think? What do you think 2021 has in store for Mariah Copeland? Let us know in the comments below.

