18 Iconic Mindy Kaling Moments

I just think she’s the best.
You know actor, author, and all around icon Mindy Kaling.
You may know her as Kelly Kapoor from The Office…
Dr. Mindy Lahiri from The Mindy Project...
Or, my personal favorite role of hers, Disgust from Inside Out.
Basically, every role Mindy plays is iconic, and she’s pretty spectacular in real life, too. Her books of personal essays as well as her adorable Instagram captions have been a huge source of joy in my life.
Here are 18 times Mindy Kaling made me wish she was my best friend.
1.
When she spent over a decade defending her stance on shampoo bottle sizes.
2.
When she demonstrated the proper way to watch a horror movie.
3.
When she turned herself into a Facebook meme.
4.
When she called out a pressing issue in the world of pie.
5.
When she crafted a very detailed sign wishing her daughter a happy birthday from the most important people in her life —her family, Peppa Pig, Daniel Tiger, Elmo, and Umi Zoomi.
6.
When she shared her own version of the Elf On A Shelf meme featuring Jin from BTS.
7.
When she returned to Conan 14 years after interning for the show and admitted to being terrible at the job.
8.
When she reminded us what really matters in life — chocolate.
9.
When she shared an actually achievable celebrity recipe.
10.
When she made the decision to not talk about her children’s father in order to protect their privacy.
11.
When she dressed up for the true start of the holiday season — National Talk Like A Pirate Day.
12.
When she recreated Jared Leto’s iconic 2019 Met Gala look at home.
13.
When she made a compelling argument for why she and Jimmy Fallon should’ve been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
14.
When she shared basically any #OOTD.
15.
When she made her own music video for Justin Bieber’s “Yummy.”
16.
When she gave us the gift of Never Have I Ever, the coming-of-age show she created for Netflix.
17.
When she called herself “the antithesis of punk.”
18.
And finally, when she took pride in being the relatable queen that she is.
