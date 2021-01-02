Wall Street Journal:
An overview of tech to expect in 2021: better webcams, portable UV sanitizers, “assisted reality,rdquo; glasses, more subscription services attached to hardware — New ways to work, exercise, see the doctor, watch movies and sanitize every surface in sight will continue to proliferate.
An overview of tech to expect in 2021: better webcams, portable UV sanitizers, "assisted reality,quot; glasses, more subscription services attached to hardware (Wall Street Journal)
Wall Street Journal: