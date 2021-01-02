Android 11 coming to the OnePlus 7 series soon

OnePlus has laid out its strategy for updating the OnePlus Nord and 7 series of phones to Android 11.
So far, the company has only brought its new interface design to OnePlus 8 series phones, while the 7 series was supposed to get the update in 2020. If you’re interested in our review of OnePlus’ take on Android 11, you can read it here.
Now it’s 2021 and OnePlus is on the verge of bringing the software to the Nord phones. Next week, the company says it’s going to begin open beta testing OxygenOS 11 on the Nord that didn’t release in Canada.
Shortly after that, it plans to start beta testing Android 11 on the 7 series, including the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T in Canada. I presume this will mean that OnePlus 7 series owners will likely see the first open beta by the end of January or early February.
Once the company starts working on the 7 series, it will then move onto the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, N100 and the older OnePlus 6 series phones.
While it’s nice that OnePlus is able to make this update happen for older phones, it’s still shocking that it’s taken the company this long to push Android 11 to the 7 series. The update came out for the OnePlus 8 Pro way back in August, and so far the only other phones to have gotten it are the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8. On top of that, my experience with the software, while initially positive, has been soured slightly by the abundance of strange bugs.
For instance, on both the OnePlus 8 and the 8T, I have issues where the screen blinks between a blue light hue and an orange light hue as I’m scrolling through websites. This is super annoying since it makes the screen very distracting when it shifts. Even the latest update for the OnePlus 8T has made it so I can only listen to music or watch videos with Battery Saver mode turned on.
Source: OnePlus