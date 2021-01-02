Betty White is trending on twitter, because a lot of us were afraid that somehow, COVID was going to come for her as well. But Betty rallied strong, and so far has not been stricken with the deadly virus, I’m sure she’ll be first in line to get her vaccine when they are approved, but the fact of the matter is, folks, she made it. And the twitter sphere is abuzz.

We all remember Betty from her time on the Golden Girls as Rose Nylund, that sweet unassuming mid westerner with the weird ass stories from St. Olaf.

(If the Golden Girls had a reboot today, I’m pretty sure Rose could make a pretty penny as a storytime youtuber – I’m just saying… no, I’m not saying that there needs to be a Golden Girls reboot, there is no way we could ever redo that perfection. Don’t get any ideas, Universe!)

Betty White made it to 2021!

Now she’s everyone’s favorite celebrity Grandma, and we’ve been collectively worried about her during the pandemic and the entire dumpster fire of the year that was 2020. 2020 claimed over a quarter of a million lives, some of them celebrities.

But most were not, most were just every day people and essential workers, and people’s Grandparents, who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, exposed to the wrong people who scoffed at science and exposed people anyway.

For the people who survived though, we’re glad to have our favorites to cling to in the upcoming year. Betty deserves to walk into 2021 along with the rest of us survivors because if she can make it through this taxing, past year and start a brand new decade then that gives the rest of us hope that we can do the same – at any age – right folks?

In fact, the twitter sphere all seems to be having a great time celebrating the fact that Betty has entered another decade with us, except for one user in particular who wished her to have a terrible 2021, we see you, and we are not amused, that’s not cool. But your sentiments do not count.

As for the rest of us survivors, the ones at DSD and beyond, we hope that Betty White has a fabulous year, along with the rest of us, cuz God, how we need one! Stay tuned!!!

