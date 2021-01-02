Bitcoin crosses $30K to reach an all-time high, after growing almost 50% in December — Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, topped $30,000 for the first time, just weeks after passing another major milestone. — The currency gained almost 6% on Saturday to reach nearly $31,000 …
Bitcoin crosses $30K to reach an all-time high, after growing almost 50% in December (Alice Gledhill/Bloomberg)
