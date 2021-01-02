Bitcoin price quickly climbs to $31K, liquidating $100M of shorts By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
(BTC) passing $30,000 and hitting highs of near $31,000 has caused huge pain for traders betting on a bearish pullback.

Cryptocurrency market overview. Source: Coin360

Data from Cointelegraph Markets, Cryptometer and TradingView confirmed that as peaked at $30,960 on Jan. 2, it liquidated $100 million of shorts.

BTC/USD 1-minute candle chart. Source: TradingView