Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time By

() – Digital currency extended its record smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.
The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency traded as high as $31,584 early Saturday, with almost all other markets closed over the first weekend in 2021.
