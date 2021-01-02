Blac Chyna Sues Media Over ‘False’ Reports of Cocaine Use

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The Lashed by Blac Chyna founder files a lawsuit against media outlets for publishing stories based on confidential documents filed in her custody battle with her ex Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna isn’t letting gossip sites get away with “false” reports that gave herself a bad name. The reality TV star is suing several news outlets for publishing stories about her alleged cocaine use.

According to The Blast, the 32-year-old star has filed a lawsuit against TMZ and American Media for defamation, conversion, public disclosure of private facts and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In court documents, the model accuses the defendants of violating her rights by publishing stories based on confidential documents filed in her custody battle with her ex Rob Kardashian over their daughter Dream.

Blac claims TMZ somehow obtained the confidential document, which is sealed under California law, and published the false statements to the world. She is unsure as to how the documents were leaked to the outlet.

Blac is also enraged by the leak of details of her custody agreement to Us Weekly, which is owned by American Media, last month. She says she was trying to hash out things with Rob privately but “that peace was short-lived” because of the unofficial reporting of the matter.

The Lashed by Blac Chyna model claims that her daughter Dream’s safety is endangered by the publication of the custody agreement details. “In a very unstable world full of unstable people, Ms. White is petrified that the publication of Dream’s specific custody schedule would severely endanger Dream,” she argues. She is suing for unspecified damages.

Blac and her ex Rob have been going back and forth in court over the custody of their 4-year-old daughter Dream. In April 2020, the sock designer alleged in court documents that his baby mama was under the influence of cocaine and attacked him with a six-foot metal pole during a brutal assault in 2016. He claimed that she attacked him and strangled him with an iPhone cord.