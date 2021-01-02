‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: JMW Pregnant IRL, Fans React To Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s (Steffy Forrester) 2021 Baby Bump!

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers show that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby bump wasn’t just a storyline idea, but the show is actually accounting for her very real pregnancy! The starlet has posted a few photos already on Instagram, but for her first post of 2021, she really showcases it!

I think we were all kind of thinking that this storyline was just the consequence of Steffy and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) one-night stand! If Steffy is pregnant with Liam’s child, this is going to cause ripples throughout the city and there will be a lot of confused looks.

“2021… let’s gooo.”

See the full post here.

Fans on the other hand can’t get over JMW’s baby bump, commenting on the photo, “Looking fabulous Jacqueline❣️ Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family🎊🎉🎉🥳🥳🥂”, “Portrait of a stunning mother to be!! Nothing more special❤️Blessings to you and your baby in waiting ❤️🙏🏻”, “You always look stunning how do you keep a great figure when and after pregnancy wish I knew your secret just a stunning lady 💕”, and “You look AMAZING!!!! Just So happy for you and love the storyline!!!!!”.

Do you think the storyline is going to revolve around Steffy and Liam’s one night stand that they didn’t mean, or will they explain it some other way? At any rate, I’m sure a lot of fans are looking forward to seeing JMW do her rooftop, pregnant dances.

Congratulations to her and her pregnancy, and what a way to go into 2021! Hopefully, we all enjoy a better year and can get back to doing the things we love.

