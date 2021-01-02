‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Lima or Finn, Who Is the Father Of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Baby?

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ (B&B)spoilers show that we have a big week ahead of us! We just found out that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is pregnant and all signs point toward Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) being the father!

Fans and viewers aren’t thrilled about the storyline and are praying that he is not the father. After a post from ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Instagram page with the clip where we find out that Steffy is pregnant, viewers threw in their opinions.

“😱😱😱 What do you think will happen next on #BoldandBeautiful? Leave your predictions below!”

Watch the clip here.

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Who Will Be The Father Of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Baby? – Fans Weigh In Their Opinion

Fans wrote on the post, “Please be Finn’s baby … im over Liam 🙄”, “I really hope stephanie isn’t pregnant with Liam’s baby. That shorty is old. She is good with Finn. Liam needs to move on.”, “Let’s move on from this boring same ol same ol story. Let Liam and Hope live and let’s see more of everyone else. This story is tired “, “Please be Finn’s baby! I can’t take hopes face if it’s Liam’s! Uug Liam’s fittn to be whining all 2021😩😩😩” and “I’m so tired of the same old storyline! Get on with it! I hope it is Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan’s and put that storyline to bed for good.”

With JMW’s real-life pregnancy, the writers had to find a way to fit it into the storyline, but it doesn’t look like this is going to go well. Maybe they should have just let it be Finn’s for sure, and he and Steffy could be happy with their new child. Instead, we now have this long, drawn-out story.

What do you think? Who do you think the father is? Let us know in the comments below.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) airs on CBS every weekday. Don’t forget to engage in the comments below with other soap opera junkies and let us know what you think. Come back to Daily Soap Dish for all the latest news, updates, and spoilers on ‘Days of Our Lives’, ‘General Hospital’, ‘The Young and the Restless’, and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.