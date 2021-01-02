Chief Justice John Roberts commends the courts’ responses to the pandemic.

The nation’s courts have reacted nimbly to the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote in his year-end report on the state of the federal judiciary.

“For the past 10 months,” he wrote, “it has been all hands on deck for the courts, as our branch of government confronted the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The last nationwide crisis came with the virulent outbreak of the Spanish flu in 1918, which led to cancellation of Supreme Court sessions,” he wrote. “But for more than a century, the courts have not had to respond to such a widespread public health emergency.”

It was an eventful year for Chief Justice Roberts, one that included presiding over the impeachment trial of President Trump, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the arrival of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The reconfigured court is a work in progress, but the addition of Justice Barrett will almost certainly diminish the chief justice’s power, as his vote is now no longer crucial when the justices are divided along ideological lines.