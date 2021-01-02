Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Boat With 20 Aboard

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search on Friday for an overdue boat that was headed to Florida from the Bahamas with 20 people aboard, after the authorities said they had exhausted their efforts to find it.

The boat, a blue-and-white 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin, departed from Bimini, the Bahamas, on Monday, the Coast Guard said.

The boat did not arrive as expected in Lake Worth Beach, Fla., which is about 10 miles south of Palm Beach.

The Coast Guard said it and other agencies, including the authorities from the Bahamas, searched about 17,000 square miles for more than three days.