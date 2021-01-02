‘Confident’ Proteas batting order will ‘start afresh’ at Wanderers, says Elgar

The significance of the mammoth 621 the Proteas scored in the first Test against Sri Lanka can’t be underestimated.

It was only the second in 19 innings that South Africa managed to score over 300, highlighting the batting travails of the last two years.

But opener Dean Elgar warns the Proteas need to ensure the confidence from a big total translates into more consistency.

At the conclusion of the Proteas’ comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in Centurion earlier this week, Mark Boucher noted the significance of his batting order scoring a mammoth (and record-breaking) 621 in their only innings of the match.

“When been through some tough times as a batting group of late,” said Boucher.

“We’ll take that score of (621) and run with it.”

It’s hardly an understatement.

Before the Test at SuperSport Park, the Proteas had only passed 300 once in their previous 18 innings – the 431 they made in Visakhapatnam back in October 2019.

“Tough times” perhaps wasn’t an accurate phrase for the team’s troubles with the willow.

Armed with significant newfound confidence going into the second and final Test against the Islanders starting at Wanderers on Sunday, South Africa hope their batting exploits aren’t a simple one-off.

“Scoring over 600 is really something foreign to Test cricket of late,” Dean Elgar, the Proteas’ grizzled opener, said on Saturday.

“It’s a good learning curve for us, a nice stake in the ground. But we shouldn’t take the hard work of batting for granted.

“We must be aware that we faced a bowling attack that was hit with quite a few injuries. We’re mindful that we need to start afresh, but there’s a lot of confidence going in.”

While various players made meaningful run-scoring contributions, the real triumph was the leading roles played by Elgar and Faf du Plessis, South Africa’s two most experienced players.

Elgar fell five runs short of his 13th Test hundred, while Du Plessis memorably crafted his career-best score before holing out on 199.

“It was important for Faf and I to put our hands up and lead from the front,” said Elgar.

“We haven’t had a lot of leaders in the last year or so when it came to our batting. It was vital for us to put in big performances.”

But the 68 crafted by Aiden Markram is also potentially a vital development as Elgar’s opening partner remains one of the local game’s most gifted exponents and is considered a bedrock of the Proteas’ batting future.

“A guy like Aiden has had some away from the national squad and it was nice seeing him take his form at domestic level to the international game,” said Elgar.

“He’ll take a lot confidence from that, just to prove to himself that he’s not just a domestic player.

“I was great to even see a guy like Keshav Maharaj and scoring runs (a career-best 73) in the lower order and someone like Wiaan Mulder take the opportunity. Sure, he didn’t quite kick on in making a 50 or three figures, but he looked promising.

“There’s definitely confidence going into the Test. We have been batting well domestically and we’ve taken it into international cricket. But we’ll be starting over again in different conditions.”

The first ball will be bowled at 10:00.